Which 2022 Emmys has Ted Lasso been nominated for?
Ted Lasso has picked up a total of 20 Emmy nominations, matching the amount the show earned during its debut season.
The 20 nominations for season one of the feel-good football show is a record for most for a debuting show.
The second season showed no signs of slowing down when it comes to recognition, with the show up for a slew of awards once again after winning a total of seven last year.
Which awards is Ted Lasso nominated for?
Award
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimmo, Nick Mohammed
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Sarah Niles
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
James Lance, Sam Richardson
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Harriet Walter
Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series
Jane Becker
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series
MJ Delaney
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
AJ Catoline
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Nicky Austin, Nicola Springall
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Or Drama Series
Ted Lasso
When are the Emmys?
The Primetime Emmys are set to be held on September 12, 2022 and will recognize the best television programs from June 1, 2021, until May 31, 2022.