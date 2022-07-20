'Not a quick learner' - Grealish bashed by Souness over Man City debut season

A record-breaking move to the Etihad Stadium did not yield the immediate impact some anticipated for the ex-Aston Villa man

Jack Grealish is yet to showcase any noticeable improvement at Manchester City, claims Graeme Souness, with the England international's struggle to adapt marking him out as less than a "top player".

The winger made a record-breaking £100m ($120m) switch to Pep Guardiola's side last term, and became a Premier League champion in his first campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

But his involvement was more restricted than some anticipated given the price tag, and now Souness has opined that he has not lived up to his billing to date.

Why does Souness feel Grealish has struggled so far?

"He’s not a quick learner," Souness stated on the former Villa man during a Sky Bet debate with fellow pundits. "All the top players are quick learners. Jack’s had a year and for me he’s not improved. I have not mentioned his transfer fee [too].

"City have got some world-class players. I’m looking at what he gives in the 90 minutes. I don’t see any improvement at all in him. Top players are quick learners."

Former Manchester United stalwart Roy Keane defended Grealish however, countering: "We’ll try and give Jack the benefit of the doubt. He’s gone in and he’s not really had the run of games, he had one or two injuries earlier in the season. The penny has to drop."

What was Grealish's maiden year at Man City like?

Across his first season with the Citizens, Grealish notched 26 appearances in the Premier League, with 22 of those in Guardiola's starting XI.

But he was an unused player for the other dozen top-flight games, with his manager's rotational approach reducing his overall role.

He only managed three goals in the league - just half the number he netted in as many games for Villa the term before.