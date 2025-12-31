'Zlatan Ibrahimovic had given 100% approval!' - Thiago Silva's return to AC Milan was blocked by Massimiliano Allegri, claims Antonio Cassano

Former Milan striker Antonio Cassano has revealed that Silva was close to a sensational homecoming in Italy, only for Allegri to shut down the proposal. Speaking on the Viva El Futbol channel, Cassano claimed the decision ran directly against the wishes of Ibrahimovic, who now serves as an adviser to Milan’s board. According to Cassano, Ibrahimovic had pushed strongly for the move, seeing Silva as a low-risk, high-impact addition. The Brazilian was prepared to return on a free transfer and was not demanding a lucrative contract, a factor that made the deal attractive to the club hierarchy.

"To Milan fans, I want to say that Thiago Silva didn't arrive mainly because of Allegri, who vetoed the signing, while Ibrahimovic wanted him. He could have gone," Cassano said. "Zlatan had given 100% approval to signing him on a free transfer, even though (Thiago) didn’t ask for a high salary."

Cassano added that Silva himself reached out directly to Allegri in a final attempt to reopen the door.

"Thiago, being a high-level person, personally called Allegri, who told him he was looking for a striker," he said. "Mr. Massimiliano Allegri refused and locked the doors with three padlocks on Thiago Silva's return to Milan."

