Zinedine Zidane to Man Utd?! Ex-Real Madrid boss tipped for Old Trafford job if Michael Carrick leaves at end of season

United find themselves at another pivotal crossroads as the 2025-26 season enters its final stretch. The turbulent era of Amorim has left the board searching for a leader who can finally bring sustained stability to a club that has become synonymous with managerial turnover. While Michael Carrick has performed admirably as the interim head coach, restoring a sense of calm and identity to the squad with three straight wins, the lure of a high-profile manager remains a constant topic of conversation within the corridors of Old Trafford.

Among the elite names consistently linked with the vacancy is Zidane. The Frenchman has been away from the touchline since his second departure from Real Madrid in 2021, and his continued unemployment remains one of football's greatest enigmas. Zidane has famously rejected numerous advances from Europe’s top clubs over the last five years, with many insiders suggesting he has been waiting specifically for the France national team job after the World Cup. However, with the international setup remaining stable for now, the question is whether the three-time Champions League winner could finally be persuaded to test himself in the unique crucible of the Premier League.