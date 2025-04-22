Zinedine Zidane 'would bring way more confidence' to Man Utd players than Ruben Amorim as ex-Real Madrid boss backed to take reins at Old Trafford with 'similar approach to Sir Alex Ferguson'
Zinedine Zidane "would bring way more confidence" to the current crop of Manchester United players than Ruben Amorim, believes Louis Saha.
- Amorim under scrutiny at Man Utd
- Has not been able to lift mood at Old Trafford
- Zidane backed to succeed the Portuguese