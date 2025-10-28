Russia winger Mostovoy became the target of an attempted abduction in St. Petersburg on the night of October 24, in what police later linked to a broader criminal plot. As per the reports, the 27-year-old was leaving a grocery store on Krestovsky Island with his close friend, former youth hockey player Alexander Grakun, when a minibus stopped just metres from Mostovoy’s Mercedes G-Wagen.

Three masked men jumped out, grabbed the footballer, and attempted to drag him into the vehicle. However, they were not prepared for the duo’s quick reaction. Grakun immediately intervened, pulling his friend back and shoving the attackers away, while Mostovoy used his speed to sprint into a nearby wooded area, escaping before the men could regroup.

“The thing that saved him was that Sasha managed to assess the situation in a split second,” said Grakun’s mother, Natalya, in an interview with KP-Petersburg. “He physically and mentally overpowered the kidnappers, knocking them unconscious. So they fled in shock. Andrey, of course, has golden legs; he was able to escape deftly.” Mostovoy, still shaken but unharmed, contacted the police that same night to file a formal complaint.