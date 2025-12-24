Getty
Wrexham star slapped with three-match ban for violent conduct after ‘incident’ against Swansea in another blow to Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s side
A costly flashpoint in South Wales
The incident occurred in the 94th minute of Wrexham’s clash with Swansea City. Television footage appeared to show McClean challenging Brazilian midfielder Ronald for possession before the Swansea player fell to the ground, with the Wrexham winger having made contact with the man rather than the ball. As Ronald lay on the turf, McClean was seen stepping over his opponent and seemingly swinging his left leg backwards in the direction of Ronald’s head. While the FA has not publicly detailed the precise action that constituted violent conduct, the footage was deemed sufficient to warrant retrospective punishment.
A statement from the FA read: "James McClean has been suspended for three matches following the EFL Championship game between Swansea City AFC and Wrexham AFC on Friday, December 19. The player's behaviour around the 94th minute wasn't seen by the match officials - at the time - but it was caught on video, and the FA alleged that it constitutes violent conduct. James McClean subsequently admitted the charge against him and accepted the standard penalty for violent conduct."
Wrexham confirmed the outcome shortly afterwards, noting that referee Oliver Langford had taken no action during the match itself. The club acknowledged that McClean was charged following a post-match review for a breach of FA Rule E1.1, and that the player had accepted the sanction.
They said: "Wrexham AFC can confirm James McClean will be suspended for three matches, following an incident in the match against Swansea City on Friday (December 19). Though referee Oliver Langford took no action at the time, McClean was charged following review of the match video, for misconduct for a breach of rule E1.1: Incident on the field of play, which falls within law 12, which was not seen by match officials, but was caught on video."
A derby decided late
The controversy overshadowed a thrilling contest that ended in heartbreak for Wrexham. An early own goal from Cameron Burgess gave the visitors a surprise lead in South Wales, only for Zan Vipotnik to draw Swansea level with 20 minutes remaining. Just as the match appeared destined for a draw, Adam Idah struck a minute into stoppage time to seal a 2-1 victory for the hosts. It was a bitter result for Wrexham, who had hoped to build momentum heading into the festive period.
A history of controversy
This is not the first time McClean has found himself under scrutiny this season. In October, he was involved in a physical altercation with a Cardiff City supporter ahead of a Carabao Cup tie, an incident that drew widespread attention. McClean later explained that he felt threatened in what he described as his workplace, claiming a group of rival fans had verbally abused him as he arrived at the stadium.
Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: "What happened was I got out of my car in the players’ car park. Somehow, there were four male Cardiff fans, also late 20s, early 30s. They recognised me, [and] immediately started running their mouths off at me. I ignored the first jibe. The second, I responded to, and I confronted them about it. Words were said. One of them, a tall chap with glasses, made a hostile move towards me. Like I’ve told you in previous interviews, I’m in my workplace and I feel I should never feel threatened in that workplace. So instead, I wasn’t waiting for him to make the first swing. So I did. Four men, one of me."
McClean remains a central figure at Wrexham. The Derry-born winger joined the club in the summer of 2023 and played an important role in back-to-back promotions that carried the Dragons from League Two into the Championship. His influence was recognised when he was appointed club captain for the 2024–25 campaign, a responsibility he has carried into the current season. McClean also committed his future to Wrexham earlier this year, signing a contract extension that ties him to the club until 2027.
Which games will McClean miss?
For Parkinson, the suspension removes one of his most experienced figures at a time when stability has been hard to find. McClean will now miss Championship fixtures against Sheffield United, Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers, starting with a Boxing Day meeting at the SToK Racecourse.
