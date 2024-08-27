'Don't get me started on Wrexham!' - Ryan Reynolds 'mortified' about cutting Rob McElhenney's 'smoldering' Deadpool & Wolverine cameo after being introduced to Red Dragons 'love' by Hollywood co-owner Wrexham League One Showbiz

Ryan Reynolds has revealed he was left "mortified" after cutting Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney's cameo from Deadpool and Wolverine.