Getty/GOAL
'It was incredible' - Wrexham icon reveals the 'craziest thing' about playing for Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's side
Fletcher a big Wrexham favourite
Former Scotland international Fletcher joined Wrexham after a career that had seen him play for Premier League sides Burnley, Wolves and Sunderland. Fletcher won the hearts of team-mates and fans during his time with the club and admitted when he left he had been hoping to stay longer. "I unfortunately have to announce my departure from what I can only describe as the most magical club I have ever played at! In my 22 years of stepping onto a pitch, I have never experienced anything like this club," he said.
Fletcher's departure was also a sad day for the club's owners. Mac responded with an emotional post on social media after seeing Fletcher and Mark Howard leave, saying: "I cannot say enough about these two men. They are my friends and people I admire. They are men of ability and principle and commitment and compassion. They are men of character and fortitude who have achieved something beyond anyone’s imagination. I greatly admire everything about them and have so thoroughly enjoyed every moment I’ve had to see them play, or to just spend time with them. All I can say to these great men is THANK YOU."
- Getty
Fletcher reveals the 'craziest thing' about Wrexham
Fletcher has now looked back on his team and offered some interesting insight into being a Wrexham player. He told Ladbrokes: "The craziest thing about playing for Wrexham - and this is honestly the truth – is that some of the things I experienced and received from some of the club’s sponsors over the two years I was there, I didn’t even get in the Premier League. Like, honestly, there are some massive brands associated with the club now, you’ve got the likes of United Airlines and HP… there’s loads, and even more you don’t even know of. But they wanted to give us everything, so we were literally coming in sometimes and there’d be a laptop, and goodie bags in everyone’s seats in the dressing room, and you’re just thinking ‘we’re in League Two!’ It was crazy; we were going to Las Vegas on United Airlines, we were going to Los Angeles for pre-season… that just sums it up, really; we were just a League Two team and now we’re playing against Chelsea and teams like that in pre-season friendlies – all the time you’re just thinking ‘what’s going on here?!’
"It was incredible; when we got to LA, we were treated like massive celebrities… we went to a red carpet event and got suited up by Marks and Spencer, because they were sponsors as well. We’re at this red carpet event and I’m sure hardly anyone knew who we were! Me and one of the other lads, Elliot Lee, spent a few days in LA after we went to Vegas, and Rob [McElhenney] had called me and asked me if I wanted to go and play golf with him. So me and Elliot went and had a bit of downtime with Rob, and he introduced us to this golf club which is basically just for Hollywood A-listers. You can only imagine the kind of people who were on the tee boxes – you had people from Home Alone, Entourage, John McEnroe was there, and everyone’s just waving to each other... and then you’ve got me and Elliot Lee trying to talk to Joe Pesci while he’s teeing off!
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
'Best two years of my career'
The former Wrexham star also insisted his stay at Wrexham was the best of his career, adding: "I know it’s still quite raw and probably easy for me to say, but it was the best two years of my career. You know, if you look back at my career and the teams I’ve played for, yes I’ve had some good moments at every club; I won the League Cup with Hibs when I was 21, and I thought ‘wow, this is what my career is going to be like’, and then I never won another trophy again!
"I was never in sides who were challenging for titles or playing in Europe… I’d basically spent most of my career fighting relegation – that was the reality. So to leave Dundee United, who had just been relegated, and all of a sudden find myself going back-to-back promotions with a team very much on the way up, and going out to LA for pre-season training, playing golf with Rob and all of these huge names, it was incredible."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Wrexham??
Wrexham currently sit in 15th place in the Championship table after a testing start to life following a third successive promotion. A busy festive fixture list sees Wrexham come up against Sheffield United, Preston, Blackburn and Derby before an FA Cup third round tie against Premier League side Nottingham Forest.
Advertisement