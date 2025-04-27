Wrexham will 'have eyes on' likes of Kevin De Bruyne & Jamie Vardy as Phil Parkinson addresses links to Man City & Leicester stars after Red Dragons secure promotion to Championship

Phil Parkinson has responded to reports linking Wrexham with the likes of Premier League legends like Kevin De Bruyne and Jamie Vardy.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham have earned promotion to the Championship

Welsh side outlandishly linked with De Bruyne and Vardy

Parkinson says team will be built around "no superstars and no egos"