Wrexham’s 2025-26 Championship fixtures: Full schedule, TV & ticket details

Wrexham will open their 2025-26 campaign in the Championship with a testing trip to Premier League regulars Southampton.

Wrexham's full fixture list for the 2025-26 Championship season has been revealed, with the Red Dragons getting their bid for a fourth successive promotion underway against Southampton.

Phil Parkinson’s side will entertain West Brom in their first home game of the campaign, while Tom Brady’s Birmingham are due to pay a visit to North Wales in early October.

A return date at St Andrew’s is pencilled in for mid-April, by which point both teams will hope to be competing at the top end of the second tier table - with big money being invested in chasing the Premier League dream.

Article continues below

The busy festive period will see Wrexham take in a derby date with Swansea immediately prior to Christmas, before playing host to Sheffield United on Boxing Day. On the final day, the Red Dragons will head to Middlesbrough.

GOAL brings you the full month-to-month breakdown of all of Wrexham's Championship matches in 2025-26.*