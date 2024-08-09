FIFA World Cup 2034: Exploring Saudi Arabia's 'bold and exciting blueprint' for football's greatest show in 10 years' time

Billed as one of the fastest and most exciting growth stories in world football, Saudi Arabia has launched an exciting, ambitious bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup as they aim to host the first ever 48-team tournament in a single country.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The 2030 tournament is slated for a globe-trotting journey, as Morocco, Spain and Portugal share hosting duties, while games will also be played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Saudi Arabia is aiming to win the bid for 2034 and have set out a "bold and exciting blueprint".

Here, GOAL guides you through their innovative plan to bring the FIFA World Cup back to the Middle East.