Women's FA Cup semi-final draw: Mary Earps to face in-form USWNT star Catarina Macario as Man Utd handed blockbuster tie against Chelsea with Tottenham & Leicester to battle for surprise Wembley berth
Chelsea will face Manchester United in a blockbuster Women's FA Cup semi-final tie, with the winner to take on Tottenham or Leicester at Wembley.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Women's FA Cup semi-final draw made
- Chelsea face Man Utd in repeat of last year's final
- Huge opportunity for Spurs and Leicester