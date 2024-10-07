Women's Champions League: Can Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal or anyone else keep all-conquering Barcelona from European glory?

The Catalans have won back-to-back European titles but only Lyon have ever done a three-peat. Who are the biggest contenders for this season's trophy?

In the Women's Champions League, this is the era of Barcelona. Winners of three of the last four titles, and finalists in five of the last six seasons, they are the team to beat. The question is, is anyone capable of doing that as the 2024-25 campaign prepares to get underway?

On Tuesday, the group stages of this season's Champions League will begin. There have already been some big stories on the way to this point, with Paris Saint-Germain the big scalp in qualifying. Ajax and Benfica, two of last year's quarter-finalists, also crashed out prematurely.

But will there be a big story in the competition proper? Eight-time winners Lyon will be hungry to get back on their perch, while Chelsea might be better-placed than ever before to claim a first European trophy. Or could another team emerge as a serious threat to Barca's crown?

GOAL ranks the contenders for this season's Women's Champions League title...