Wolves snubbed! Liga Portugal boss 'rules out' Molineux switch after Vitor Pereira sacking

Wolves' dismal Premier League campaign has reached breaking point. The club sits 20th with just two points from ten matches, the worst start in their Premier League history and the first time a side has gone winless in their opening ten games for two consecutive seasons. Pereira, who took charge in December 2024, was shown the door after Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Fulham, marking Wolves’ eighth loss of the season.

Under Pereira, Wolves endured a dramatic fall from grace. His debut season ended with a six-game winning streak and survival in 16th place, earning him a Manager of the Season nomination. But the optimism evaporated this term with Wolves scoring just five goals and conceding 26, the weakest attack and defence in the league. Pereira’s exit, along with his entire backroom staff, came just 45 days after signing a three-year extension.