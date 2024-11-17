You're welcome, Thomas Tuchel! Winners and losers as Lee Carsley leaves new England boss with Nations League promotion present and confident squad - but will injury absentees rue missing Ireland rout?

The German now has even more reasons to look forward to taking charge of the Three Lions in January after a resounding win at Wembley

Lee Carsley ended his spell as England interim coach just as he had begun it - with a punishing win over Ireland. The former Ireland player began his tenure hopeful that he could land the job on a permanent basis, but from last month he already knew that he would be handing over to Thomas Tuchel. And the German has a lot to be grateful to his predecessor for.

When he officially begins his new job on January 1, Tuchel will be working with a team in rude health who are back where they belong, dining at Europe's top table after winning promotion back to UEFA Nations League A. Wherever he was watching the game, Tuchel will have been reminded of the everlasting brilliance of Harry Kane, who sparked a rampant second-half demolition with a peach of a pass to Jude Bellingham, resulting in England winning a penalty and Ireland having defender Liam Scales sent off.

It was a downhill ride for the Three Lions from then on, as four first-time scorers got in on the act over the course of their 5-0 rout. But there was a word of warning for those who chose to sit out this international camp: there are plenty of players willing to take your place.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley..