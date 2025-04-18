William SalibaGetty Images Sport
William Saliba to Real Madrid: Arsenal centre-back told he needs to 'earn' move to Los Blancos as Julio Baptista tells Frenchman to 'become a champion' with Gunners before leaving

Julio Baptista heaped praise on William Saliba but claimed that the centre-back must "earn a move" to Real Madrid by winning trophies at Arsenal.

  • Madrid interested in signing Saliba
  • Baptista wants him to become a champion at Arsenal
  • Centre-back has a contract until 2027
