Will Wayne green light documentary about ‘life inside the Rooney mansion’? Coleen receives offer of ‘well over £1 million’ from Netflix in streaming series battle
Netflix are said to have put an offer of “well over £1m” to Coleen, with Wayne expected to green light a series about “life inside Rooney mansion”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Coleen's stock rising after I'm A Celebrity stint
- Viewers want insight into private life
- Wayne coaching at Championship side Plymouth