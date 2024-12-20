Coleen Rooney Wayne RooneyGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Will Wayne green light documentary about ‘life inside the Rooney mansion’? Coleen receives offer of ‘well over £1 million’ from Netflix in streaming series battle

W. RooneyManchester UnitedShowbizPlymouthEnglandChampionship

Netflix are said to have put an offer of “well over £1m” to Coleen, with Wayne expected to green light a series about “life inside Rooney mansion”.

  • Coleen's stock rising after I'm A Celebrity stint
  • Viewers want insight into private life
  • Wayne coaching at Championship side Plymouth
