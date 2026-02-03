Getty Images Sport
Will Sandro Tonali follow Alexander Isak's path? Eddie Howe speaks out on Newcastle midfielder's future amid transfer links with Arsenal
A deadline day surprise at St James’ Park
The winter transfer window is often a time of panic and opportunism, but few Newcastle supporters would have expected to see their star midfielder’s name circulate in the final hours of trading. On Monday, reports claimed that Premier League title-chasers Arsenal were exploring a sensational swoop for Tonali.
The Gunners were known to be in the market for midfield reinforcements following a serious foot injury to Mikel Merino, which is expected to keep the Spaniard sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. However, the suggestion that Mikel Arteta’s side had made a late approach for Tonali caught the footballing world off guard. While sources at Newcastle swiftly dismissed the links as "rubbish" and the player’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, denied any contact with the London club, the mere existence of the rumour was enough to rattle nerves on Tyneside.
Speaking ahead of his side’s crucial Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City, Howe addressed the situation directly. While he sought to reassure fans, his admission that he is "not in control of everything" will do little to quell the underlying anxiety that Newcastle’s top talents remain vulnerable to the game's traditional superpowers.
- AFP
Echoes of the Alexander Isak saga
The line of questioning facing Howe was pointed: was this the beginning of another "campaign" to unsettle a key player? The concern stems from the painful events of the summer of 2025, when persistent speculation surrounding Alexander Isak eventually culminated in a British record £125m transfer to Liverpool.
During that window, what began as tentative whispers of interest rapidly evolved into a daily barrage of transfer stories, creating a narrative of inevitability that eventually forced Newcastle’s hand. Fans fear that Tonali, who has re-established himself as a vital cog in Howe’s machine following his return from a 10-month ban, could be the next target of such a strategy.
When asked if he feared a repeat of the Isak situation, Howe remained pragmatic. “I don’t think so… but lots of things happen without my knowledge,” he admitted. “As far as I’m aware we have an outstanding person and player and he seems really happy within himself with a great relationship with me and his teammates. So that would surprise me”.
However, the manager was realistic about the status of his squad. “But as one of our best players he’s always going to be attracting glances — that’s the reality of football,” Howe added. “All encompassed I don’t see an issue but I’m not in control of everything”.
Tonali ‘focused’ despite Arsenal noise
Despite the external noise, Howe was keen to emphasise that the player himself remains unaffected. Tonali has been a near-permanent fixture in the starting XI this season, racking up appearances and rediscovering the form that prompted Newcastle to sign him from AC Milan in 2023.
The manager revealed that he held private discussions with the 25-year-old immediately after the deadline day rumours surfaced. “Sandro is absolutely fine, I had a discussion with him yesterday,” Howe confirmed. “He’s focused on the here and the now, and playing for us. Talking to him yesterday his only focus was Man City and trying to win that game”.
For Newcastle, keeping Tonali happy is paramount. Having stood by the midfielder during his lengthy suspension, the club views him as a cornerstone of their long-term project. His agent’s firm denial of any talks with Arsenal suggests that, for now, the player’s camp is aligned with the club’s vision.
- AFP
Moving forward to Manchester City
With the transfer window now firmly shut, Howe’s immediate priority is navigating a challenging fixture list. The distraction of transfer gossip is the last thing the Magpies need as they prepare to face Manchester City in a bid to reach the Carabao Cup final.
Howe admitted that it is often hard to discuss speculation when he is not privy to every conversation happening in the background. “I find it difficult to talk about things that I don’t know too much about,” he explained. “I can only talk about Sandro as the person and the player, and his mindset. Having discussed things with him yesterday, he’s absolutely fine”.
For now, the storm has passed. Tonali remains a Newcastle player, and his focus is on silverware. But as the summer window approaches, and with Arsenal’s midfield issues likely to persist, the Toon Army will be hoping that Howe’s “surprise” doesn’t turn into a sense of déjà vu.
