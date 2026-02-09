Why Man Utd and Michael Carrick have ditched plans to head to Saudi Arabia for lucative mid-season friendly

Per The Times, United had tentative plans to head to the Middle East for what could have been a money-spinning friendly. Earlier this season, Amorim claimed that the club "had to do it".

He reasoned that the club had no other choice due to their failure to qualify for European competition.

He said: "We have to do it. And you know, we knew that when we missed out on Europe, we have a lot of things to do. We have our fans, we have the budget, we have to to compensate for a lot of things. So we have to do it. We will do it. We want to be with our fans around the world. If you have to do it, you have to manage to find the space to do it."