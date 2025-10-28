AFP
'Whoever replaces him will be lucky' - Luciano Spalletti gives cheeky response to Juventus links with special praise for sacked coach Igor Tudor
Spalletti responds to Juve links with class and humour
Former Italian manager Spalletti has reacted to reports that Juventus are eyeing him as Igor Tudor’s replacement, just a day after the Croatian coach was dismissed following a dismal run of results. The former Italy and Napoli boss, speaking at an event in Milan, didn’t shy away from the rumours but handled the subject with a blend of humour and humility.
“I thought we were talking about something else,” Spalletti said with a grin when asked about the Juventus links. “If I had to say something about Juventus, I’d gladly say it in favour of Tudor. I’ve met him and he seemed like a serious, valuable person. I’ve seen him work well on the bench, and he gave me the impression of a person of substance, someone who goes straight to the heart.”
The 66-year-old coach, who won the Scudetto with Napoli in 2023 before managing Italy, added that “whoever replaces Tudor will be lucky; he’ll certainly find a team he can manage. Juventus is a great club with a great history. I think anyone would be happy to coach them; it could be the fortune of any coach.”
Spalletti shows respect for Tudor and Juve's legacy
Spalletti’s remarks carried both empathy for Tudor and admiration for Juve, reflecting the coach’s trademark diplomacy. He emphasised that despite the speculation, his first thoughts were with the man who had just lost his job. “When we talk about this situation, the first thought goes to Tudor, who was fired, and I know very well what it’s like to be in the shoes of the guy who’s been let go,” he explained.
Tudor’s sacking came after Juventus failed to win any of their last eight matches in all competitions, leaving them eighth in Serie A and six points off the top. The club issued a brief statement confirming his departure on Monday: “Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as coach of the men’s first team.”
Despite the downturn, Spalletti insisted that Tudor had done good work. “He seemed like a good person to me, a tough guy, a true professional, and whoever is lucky enough to go and coach Juve will surely find a motivated, well-coached team because it was clear that he did his job to the fullest,” he added.
Juventus step up up talks with Spalletti after Tudor's exit
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have accelerated their pursuit of Spalletti following Tudor’s dismissal. The club’s directors, led by Damien Comolli, are reportedly planning direct talks with the 66-year-old, who is currently out of work following his sacking from the Italy job earlier this year.
The proposed deal is said to be short-term, valid until the end of the season, with an automatic extension clause if Juve qualify for the Champions League. Spalletti, for his part, is understood to be “open” to the challenge but is seeking a longer commitment. Juventus’ offer could therefore evolve into a one-and-a-half-year deal to satisfy both parties.
If negotiations fail, Juventus have reportedly lined up alternatives including Roberto Mancini, recently linked with a Serie A return, and Raffaele Palladino are on standby. However, the reports in Italy suggest Spalletti remains the clear frontrunner.
How Spalletti's Juve could look?
The coming days could prove decisive in determining Juventus’ managerial future as talks between the Bianconeri hierarchy and Spalletti are expected to intensify this week, with the club eager to secure stability before their next Serie A fixture against Udinese.
Should Spalletti take the Juventus job, his tactical setup is expected to differ markedly from Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 formation. The veteran coach has traditionally favoured a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, systems that prioritise quick transitions and creative interplay between midfield and attack. The flexible shape mirrors the one Spalletti used successfully at Napoli, where he crafted one of Serie A’s most fluid and entertaining teams, powered by Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Juve have struggled for goals and consistency, failing to score in four consecutive matches and sitting outside the European qualification spots. The appointment of a proven tactician like Spalletti could reignite their campaign and restore belief among supporters.
As for Spalletti, the Juventus job represents both risk and redemption, a chance to return to Serie A after his abrupt Italy exit and to rebuild one of the country’s most iconic clubs. Whether he accepts the challenge remains to be seen, but his words alone have already captured the respect of Turin and beyond.
