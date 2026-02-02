AFP
'We've been where you are' - Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds sends classy message to administration-hit Sheffield Wednesday after latest Red Dragons win
Hollywood star reaches out to crisis club
Reynolds has once again demonstrated that he understands the heartbeat of English football, offering a gesture of solidarity to Sheffield Wednesday following Wrexham's 1-0 triumph in the Championship. The Red Dragons travelled to Hillsborough on Saturday and secured a vital away victory, continuing their impressive trajectory up the football pyramid.
However, the headline story was not just the result on the pitch, but the class shown off it. Taking to Instagram, the Deadpool actor posted celebratory images but used the caption to address the elephant in the room: the financial turmoil currently engulfing their opponents.
"Well done on the away win, Reds!" Reynolds wrote to his millions of followers. "And I know I’m probably not supposed to say it but… wishing all the luck to Sheffield Wednesday. We’ve been where you are and wish you the best."
Owls facing uncertain future amidst financial ruin
Reynolds' comment comes while Sheffield Wednesday are currently navigating one of the darkest chapters in their long history. The Owls entered administration in October, incurring an automatic points deduction and placing the future existence of the club in jeopardy.
For the fans at Hillsborough, the focus has shifted from promotion battles to a fight for survival - both in the league standings and as a business entity. Administration brings with it the threat of asset stripping, mass redundancies and, in the worst-case scenario, liquidation.
The atmosphere at Hillsborough on Saturday was defiant yet sombre. Reynolds, who watches Wrexham games from the US or the Racecourse Ground with intense scrutiny, was evidently moved by the plight of a historic club teetering on the brink. His message serves as a reminder that behind the banter and the rivalry, the football community often rallies together when a historic institution is threatened with extinction.
Wrexham's own brush with oblivion
The poignancy of Reynolds' message stems from Wrexham’s own painful history. Long before the glitz and glamour of the Hollywood takeover and the Welcome to Wrexham documentary, the Welsh club stared into the abyss.
In the early 2010s, Wrexham were mismanaged to the point of near-collapse. The club faced winding-up orders, lost their stadium, and were only saved by the tireless fundraising and dedication of the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST). The fans rallied to save their club from disappearing entirely, enduring years of non-league football as they rebuilt from the rubble of financial mismanagement.
When Reynolds and Rob McElhenney acquired the club, they did so with a promise to respect that heritage. By referencing that dark past, Reynolds is validating the pain of the Sheffield Wednesday support. He acknowledges that Wrexham’s current fairytale rise was built on the foundations of a similar struggle for survival, creating a shared bond of empathy between two fanbases that are currently experiencing vastly different fortunes.
Red Dragons continue march as Wednesday fight on
On the pitch, the result further cements Wrexham’s status as genuine contenders. The away win at such a historic venue is another statement of intent from Phil Parkinson’s side. The Red Dragons showed professional grit to take advantage of the sombre mood at Hillsborough, securing three points that keep their own promotion ambitions firmly on track.
For Sheffield Wednesday, the defeat is another blow, but football is currently secondary to the battle for the club's soul. The players, many of whom face uncertainty over their futures, battled hard but were ultimately undone by a more cohesive Wrexham unit.
As the season progresses, Wrexham will look to the top of the table, while Sheffield Wednesday fans will look to the administrators, hoping for a saviour. In the meantime, they can take a small amount of solace in knowing that the football world, including their latest opponents, is rooting for their survival. As Reynolds noted, luck is something the Owls desperately need right now.
