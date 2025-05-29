Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur OkonkwoGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Where is Wrexham?’ - Promotion hero Arthur Okonkwo admits to embarrassing transfer question after being targeted by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

WrexhamA. OkonkwoChampionshipLeague One

Arthur Okonkwo admits to asking the embarrassing transfer question “where is Wrexham?” after becoming a target for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Keeper joined on loan from Arsenal in 2023
  • Completed permanent move as a free agent
  • Loving life as part of epic Hollywood project
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱