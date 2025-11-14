'Both sides want what's best for Lamine Yamal' - Dani Olmo denies dressing room tension amid feud between Barcelona and Spain over winger's latest injury controversy

Olmo, himself recently recovered from a muscle problem that forced him to miss the previous international call-up, offered his perspective on the often-fraught relationship between clubs and national teams, insisting the players are unaffected.

"I don't think we experience that much tension from within. In the end, both the club and the national team always look out for what's best for the player, and I haven't seen any problems on either side," he said.

"Ultimately, both sides want what's best for the player. If Lamine isn't at 100% right now and hasn't been able to be, then there's no problem. Lamine is a very important player for both Barça and the national team, and we need him at 100%, and if he's not, he's not.

"Barca always generates a lot of talk, both inside and outside the club. But, as I've already said, it's not something that worries us, nor do we feel that tension that might be perceived from the outside. Inside, everything is completely normal, always looking out for the player's best interests."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!