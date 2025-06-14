What next for Jack Grealish? Aston Villa homecoming, Christian Pulisic link-up at AC Milan & the eight transfer options for Man City outcast after brutal Club World Cup snub - ranked

GOAL runs through the winger's possible next destinations after what appears to be the final nail in the coffin of his career at Etihad Stadium

"Of course, Jack has to play. He's an unbelievable player who has to play football every three days. It didn't happen this season and last season either," Pep Guardiola said after leaving Jack Grealish out of Manchester City's squad for their 2-0 win over Fulham on the final day of the Premier League season. "He needs to do it. With us or another place. It's a question for Jack, his agent and the club."

That was the politest possible way of saying 'you're not needed here anymore'. The final confirmation of that came on Wednesday, as Grealish was omitted from Guardiola's 27-man list of travelling players for the Club World Cup in the United States.

A new era is starting at City, who have already spent £116 million ($158m) on four new players this summer, and Grealish won't be part of it. It's a sad state of affairs for the 29-year-old, not only because he is not leaving on his own terms, but because he has arguably wasted the best years of his career trying to be something he's not under a manager known for discouraging freedom of expression.

Grealish struggled to adjust after completing his British-record £100m ($136m) transfer from Aston Villa to the Etihad in 2021, and although he played his part in City's historic treble success in 2022-23, the last two seasons have been completely miserable for the England international. Indeed, he was restricted to just seven Premier League starts in 2024-25 after falling behind Savinho and Jeremy Doku in the attacking pecking order, and failed to make the most of the rare chances he did get.

The unpredictable genius who thrilled Premier League crowds at Villa has been zapped of all confidence, and he's also surrendered his place in the England squad as a result. But all is not lost yet. Grealish can still get back to his scintillating best if he picks the right new club, and GOAL is on hand to rank the eight options available to the City outcast...