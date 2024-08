This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty What injured Lionel Messi is doing ‘every day’ at Inter Miami – with USMNT hopeful Drake Callender delivering optimistic return date prediction Lionel Messi Major League Soccer Drake Callender Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi remains out of action at Inter Miami, but Drake Callender hopes he will be “back soon” after spending “every day” on injury recovery. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Argentine picked up knock at Copa America

Working his way back from ankle problem

Hoping to lead charge for MLS Cup glory Article continues below