'It was too easy to join' - West Ham's Edson Álvarez reveals he rejected Cruz Azul for Club América for first professional deal
The midfielder played 113 matches with America before moving to European football with Ajax in 2019.
- During his time with Las Águilas, he won one Liga MX title and one Copa MX
- Ajax paid €15 million to América for the Mexican; West Ham paid €40 million to Ajax in 2023
- He has captained the Mexican national team in six matches