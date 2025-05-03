Cruz Azul v Tigres UANL - CONCACAF Champions CupGetty Images Sport
'We're excited about the double' - Cruz Azul’s Vicente Sánchez celebrates victory over Tigres, looks ahead to Liga MX playoffs and CONCACAF Final

CONCACAF Champions CupCruz Azul vs TigresCruz AzulTigresV. SanchezJ. Orozco

The final between La Máquina and Whitecaps will be played on June 1 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.

  • Sepúlveda scored the only goal of the match with a penalty in the 82nd minute
  • It was Sepúlveda’s seventh goal of the tournament
  • Vicente Sánchez’s unbeaten streak extended to 16 matches
