‘We are on our way up’ – Why the Vancouver Whitecaps’ future looks brighter than ever after MLS Cup heartbreak

Miami got the trophy. But Thomas Muller's Vancouver might have gotten something even more valuable: proof that they’re good enough to win it next year.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The first thing Thomas Müller said after losing MLS Cup was that Vancouver will be back.

“We will come back stronger next season,” he said. “Even stronger.”

It’s a familiar sentiment. Post-match optimism is a well-worn reflex in sport. Every defeat, no matter how bruising, comes with a silver lining: get battered, and at least it wasn’t worse; lose a final, and at least you reached it. But this time, Müller wasn’t just grasping for clichés. Cup finals are unforgiving things — decided by moments, small margins and flickers of luck - and this one felt like proof that Vancouver are closer than the scoreline suggested.

Sure, it's cliché to say that teams rely on "difference makers" in the big moments. But when the other team has Lionel Messi, and you don't, then it all looks like a remarkably uphill battle.

But this feels like one of those rare occasions where it is true. The first reason is because of the person who said it. Muller may be a dorky guy, but he is also brutally honest. He is a serial winner who also knows how to come back from losses. The German would not say those words if he didn't mean them. 

The second, and far more relevant, point is that there’s evidence to support his claim. Vancouver didn’t stumble into this final. They earned it on the back of a genuinely remarkable season. They play excellent soccer, and they have a squad deep enough to contend. They also helped turn three Americans - Sebastian Berhalter, Brian White and Tristan Blackmon - into legitimate stars in MLS, all of whom have featured for the USMNT. The fact that they reached MLS Cup while dealing with a long-term injury to star creator Ryan Gauld, relying on third-choice options at the back, and integrating a Designated Player with barely four months in his new home, suggests this is a team that will only get better.

"Our process is not at the top. At the moment, we are on our way up. We have a young group, a very talented group, and a very hungry group," Muller said.

    The final loss

    Vancouver have every reason to feel aggrieved after the MLS Cup final loss. Javier Mascherano, the guy who manages the other team, admitted that with a little bit of luck, the game could have easily gone the other way. And he had a point. In the 60th minute, just after Vancouver equalized with a lovely flowing move finished by Ali Ahmed, they could have taken the lead. Emmanuel Sabbi, arguably the Whitecaps' best player on the day, cut inside and unleashed a shot that pinged off both posts before somehow cannoning back into play. 

    It was a cruel moment, but one that perhaps showed that the soccer gods weren't on their side.

    And of course, Messi took over. Except, he really didn't. He operated in moments. a few seconds of magic leading to a duo of assists that put the game beyond reach. In fact, both came from Vancouver mistakes. The first was due to a heavy touch and giveaway in midfield that Messi took advantage of with a signature shuffle and pass. The second came from a disorganized backline that didn't know whether to step or sit. Messi played right through it. Yet Vancouver had more of the ball, more shots, and more on target. The Miami opener came from a deflected cross. Manager Jesper Sorensen did admit that they put themselves in those situations: 

    "We made a mistake. We made a few mistakes, and they took advantage of them. And they also have players really good at taking advantage in these situations as a team," Sorensen said. 

    But they certainly were unlucky.  

    “Losing a final’s never easy. I think the frustrating thing is I know we weren’t at our best. And we still had a few little chances here and there," Gauld said after the match. "It’s tough to take. Never easy losing a final.”

    Sorensen remains confident

    Like Muller before him, Sorensen said all of the right things. His post-match press conference was a strange affair. The press room at Chase Stadium lies right next to the home locker room. Sorensen sat there, steely-eyed, in front of the media while the chants of a victorious Miami penetrated the walls. Sorensen joked that they were 'probably not his players', but it was still a cruel scenario.

    "We have come out on top in different situations, with fortune. Today, we didn't," he said.

    Yet Sorensen was defiant. 

    "Today, obviously, we cry, but I think what is important is that they are proud tears, because I know that we have excited a lot of people in Vancouver," he said.

    And he framed the game expertly. Sure, Vancouver had lost, but this loss wasn't too different from the rest of the season

    "I told them that when you reach out for something, it hurts even more when you don't get it. I told him that we've never been dreamers. I think [Muller] said it when he came in. We're hard workers. We worked hard today," Sorensen.

    It is that attitude that carried Vancouver to this point. There are more talented teams in this league - more sides blessed with more apparent star power. Over the course of a full season, Muller is certainly among the best. But he joined in August and is, no doubt, still adjusting. Instead, it was a workmanlike team that got them here. They were fitter and stronger than many of their opponents - and experts at bagging late goals. Twenty-eight of their goals came in the final 15 minutes of games, 12 more than during any other 15-minute phase. 

    Did it without some big names

    It is important to consider, too, that the Whitecaps got here in a season of immense change. They lost two center backs, Ranko Veselinovic and Sebastian Schonlau, to long term injuries. Belal Halbouni, who had been in the mix all season, picked up a knock against LAFC in the Western Conference finals. Pedro Vite, one of their main sources of attacking quality, was lured away by Pumas midway through the season. 

    Brian White, their leading goalscorer, sustained a hamstring injury halfway through the season and was barely at full fitness by the time he suited up for the game Saturday evening. And Gauld, their presumptive best player at the start of the season, was hurried back into action after sustaining what should have been a season-ending knee injury in March. 

    He was far from his former self. And who could have blamed him? That they managed to be there alone was impressive. 

    "Considering where we were at the start of the season, there weren’t many people even giving us a chance to make the playoffs," Gauld said. "So for us to get here tonight, to get to the [CONCACAF] Champions Cup final, I’m extremely proud of what the group’s given and the work they’ve put in week after week.”

    Caveat of uncertainty

    That, in theory, should be enough to give the Whitecaps sufficient hope for next season. The vibes are here. They have improved enough, dealt with adversity, and fought their way to a final. Losing hurts, but optimism might reign supreme.

    Except, there are issues. The Whitecaps officially began the process to put the team up for sale last December. Their lease at BC Place is up at the end of the year, and there is little indication that a deal is imminent. Last week, Don Garber admitted that MLS might have to make some 'tough decisions.' What, exactly, those decisions are isn't quite clear. 

    But after the game, Sorensen reiterated his desire for soccer to stay in Vancouver.

    "We want to be in Vancouver. We want to play for Vancouver. Vancouver is a great city for soccer, and, you know, we are proud of playing for Vancouver," he said. 

    Muller emphasized that the fans have helped fuel their journey.

    "We gave it all, and that's what matters the most, and the way we do it, the respect we have also, not only for the fans, but also for the whole city, for the people in the city, and for the media and all this stuff. So we are a very lovable team, and we will continue this journey, and how we do it," he said. "It's so nice to hear that we created in a city like Vancouver, the hockey city, we created the buzz." 

    Money to spend?

    What happens this offseason will be interesting to see. Muller has a club option in his contract that has been picked up Monday. Vancouver's ownership, historically, has been reluctant to spend. There are probably more immediate focuses - such as making sure that the team has a place to play - than the 11 players who will be out on the pitch.

    Either way, there is a sense that something is brewing here. Vancouver started their season well, stayed hot, and deserved more out of it. Odds are, if they stay the course, they might just get that next year.

    "Next year, we will work hard and see if we can continue this great run together with the fans. It means everything, because football, this game, the beautiful game, is not just for the players. It's for the fans to interact. It's for the atmosphere, it's for the tension, it's for the excitement, it's for everything. And the fact that we've been able to create that together with our fans in Vancouver, I think it's, it's the most important thing," Sorensen said.

