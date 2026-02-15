Getty
Wayne Rooney names the two clubs he’d join as assistant manager as Man Utd legend leaves door open to coaching return
Rooney's managerial career: From Derby to Plymouth via MLS
Rooney moved into management at Derby when hanging up his boots. He was handed a tough task there and oversaw relegation into League One despite earning plenty of praise for his efforts. A short stint was then taken in with MLS outfit D.C. United.
Just 83 days were spent working for NFL legend Tom Brady and Birmingham’s American ownership team, with a disastrous spell being endured at St Andrew’s. He then managed only 25 games at the helm of Plymouth before being relieved of his duties.
Rooney severed ties with the Pilgrims on New Year’s Eve 2024 and has remained out of the technical area since then. A return to punditry has been made, with a lucrative contract being signed that makes him a regular on Match of the Day.
Will Rooney take charge of another team?
More time has been spent with his family, with wife Coleen lining up a big-money documentary deal with streaming giants Disney+. Rooney has also been able to watch eldest son Kai in action for Manchester United’s youth teams - with the 16-year-old recently gracing an FA Youth Cup fixture at Old Trafford.
Rooney is happy with his current commitments, but remains open to coaching offers. He told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast when asked if he sees himself calling the shots somewhere: “I would go back if the right opportunity came up. I’m not in a rush.”
The 40-year-old was then asked if he would be prepared to work as an assistant, rather than shouldering ultimate responsibility himself. He added: “100% yeah. I got asked this a few weeks ago about whether I’d go back to United in a different role.
“Of course I would. Probably the only two clubs I’d go back to [not as a manager] are Everton and United because they’re the two clubs which are close to my heart.”
Rooney open to role at Old Trafford
Rooney saw a role at Old Trafford mooted after Ruben Amorim was relieved of his duties early in 2026. Reins were initially passed to Darren Fletcher on a caretaker basis, and then on to Michael Carrick in an interim capacity.
He knows both of those former United midfielders well and said on The Wayne Rooney Show when asked if he would accept an invitation to join the Red Devils’ backroom staff: “Of course I would. It’s a no-brainer. I’m not begging for a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing.”
While Rooney has struggled as a manager, he has taken on difficult jobs. Time is still on his side when it comes to getting it right and putting his vast experience to the best possible use.
Another former colleague, ex-United defender Wes Brown, believes an emotional return to Manchester United should not be ruled out. Rooney could become the Red Devils’ manager at some point.
Brown told GOAL when asked if Rooney has that job in him: “When you become a manager, your dream is to manage at a big club. If those opportunities come up, I’m sure anyone would snap your hand off. He’s still junior in the managerial game and he’s still learning his trade, but he’s one that has always wanted to be a manager. We’ll just have to see how it goes down at Plymouth.”
He added on taking more stepping stones en route to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’: “Normally you take different strides and step up slowly. It’s like any former player who has played for United that is managing, that would be the dream job.”
Next Man Utd manager: Carrick in the conversation
United will be naming their next permanent manager in the summer, with Carrick seeing things through to the end of the season. He has put himself in the conversation for a full-time role, overseeing four wins and a draw at the start of his tenure, but a more serious head may be sought to guide the ambitious Premier League giants forward.
