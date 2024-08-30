Wayne Rooney sent ‘lose a bit of weight’ advice in KSI boxing message – with Misfits leaving ‘arms wide open’ for Man Utd legend & current Plymouth boss to step into the ring
Wayne Rooney has been sent advice by KSI, as Misfits boxing leave their “arms wide open” for the Manchester United icon to step into the ring.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ex-England captain is a big fight fan
- Has expressed desire to step into the ring
- Celebrity bout could be lined up