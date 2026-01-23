Wayne Rooney is bang on the money: Man Utd’s 2008 all-stars WOULD ‘batter’ Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal

A clean sweep of silverware cannot be ruled out because Arsenal seem to be a step ahead of all of their rivals, boasting insane strength in depth across the pitch. Their latest statement performance came in the form of a 3-1 win at Inter, last season's Champions League finalists and current leaders of Serie A.

After the game, Inter boss Cristian Chivu admitted his team couldn't match the Gunners' intensity and noted the "arrogance" in their play, which is one of the hallmarks of a great team. But until Arsenal physically hold a piece of major silverware, they cannot be put into that category. We are still only in January, and Arteta's side have developed a habit of running out of steam down the finishing stretch in recent years.

Too many fans and ex-players are counting their chickens too early, including Theo Walcott, who dared to ask Wayne Rooney how this Arsenal team would compare to Manchester United's class of 2008 while covering the Inter game for Amazon Prime Video. Rooney responded so quickly that it prompted Walcott into a bout of nervous laughter, with the four simple words: "Yeah, we'd batter them."

The United legend was bang on the money. It was insulting for Walcott to even make the comparison, and he deserved to be shut down so brutally.

The Red Devils entered the 2007-08 season as Premier League champions, and proceeded to set a remarkable new standard for excellence en route to defending that crown and winning the Champions League that no one in English football has matched since. Arteta would have no choice but to bow down in submission to Sir Alex Ferguson after a hypothetical showdown, with GOAL on hand to run through the key differences between the two sides...