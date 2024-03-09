Watch out, Robert Lewandowski! Harry Kane leads Bayern Munich to statement thrashing of Mainz as England captain chases down Bundesliga goalscoring record with fine hat-trick
Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to cap off a memorable Bayern Munich thrashing of relegation-threatened Mainz on Saturday.
- Kane scored three in dominant 8-1 win
- Musiala, Muller, Gnabry, Goretzka also on scoresheet
- Bayern pull within seven points of Bayer Leverkusen