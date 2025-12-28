Getty Images Sport
WATCH: Brenden Aaronson provides key assist as Leeds United secure a draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light
Leeds capitalizes on flowing team move
The sequence began deep in Leeds territory on the left flank before progressing through a patient 12-pass buildup that methodically broke through Sunderland's pressing structure. The decisive moment came when German midfielder Anton Stach delivered a sweeping cross-field pass that found Aaronson in space on the right wing.
The 25-year-old Aaronson drove directly at Sunderland's backpedaling defender Nordi Mukiele before delivering a perfectly weighted low cross to the near post. Calvert-Lewin, continuing his remarkable scoring streak that extended to six matches, made a brilliant run to get ahead of his marker and deftly redirected the ball past goalkeeper Robin Roefs from six yards out.
Watch the assist
Aaronson's resurgence key to Leeds' midseason revival
The assist highlighted Aaronson's growing influence in Leeds' attacking system since the club's return to the Premier League this season. After spending last season on loan at Union Berlin following Leeds' relegation in 2023, the American has rediscovered his creative spark during the current campaign, notching his third assist Sunday. His improved form coincides with Leeds' offensive renaissance under Farke, with the team showing significantly more attacking threat in recent weeks after struggling for goals earlier in the season.
Premier League survival battle intensifies
Sunderland, one of the season's surprise packages, entered the match sitting comfortably in midtable with 27 points from 17 games despite being a newly-promoted side alongside Leeds. Meanwhile, Farke's Leeds team is fighting to create separation from the relegation zone, with Calvert-Lewin's goals proving crucial to their survival hopes since his free transfer from Everton this summer.
