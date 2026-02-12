Getty/GOAL
Virgil van Dijk tells 'world class' Ibrahima Konate to snub Real Madrid and stay at Liverpool
Van Dijk admits contract talks are 'never easy'
Van Dijk has made his feelings crystal clear regarding the uncertain future of Konate. With the French defender's contract set to expire at the end of the season, speculation is mounting that European giants, including Real Madrid, could be waiting in the wings to snap him up on a free transfer. Van Dijk, who went through his own contract saga a year ago, has publicly urged the club to get the deal over the line.
"We are friends, we speak about everything," Van Dijk told reporters. "It's a process and let's see what comes out of it. It's never that easy. We saw with my own situation last year so it's never that easy that we can just say 'let's get it done'."
- Getty Images Sport
'In my eyes, he is a world-class centre back'
Despite the uncertainty, Van Dijk left no doubt about his personal stance. He urged the club to resolve the situation, emphasising Konate's value not just as a player, but as a figurehead within the dressing room.
"Obviously I want him to stay," said Van Dijk. "He's an important figure on the pitch. That's what everyone sees but off the pitch as well, he's one of the leaders. He's outstanding and in my eyes, a world-class centre back. I can do only so much but it's in the club's hands, together with his agents and himself so let's see what comes out of it but I have no influence otherwise on that."
Konate dominates in historic win at Sunderland
The captain’s praise followed a colossal performance from Konate during Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. In a physical battle against Sunderland's powerful striker Brian Brobbey, Konate was dominant, helping the Reds become just the second team to keep a clean sheet on Wearside this season.
"He was outstanding," Van Dijk added after scoring the winner himself. "He was incredible today. Brobbey was with him 90% of the time. Brian Brobbey has made a lot of defender's lives this season pretty difficult but Ibou did outstanding." The victory was significant for Slot’s men, making them the first side to beat Sunderland at home in the Premier League this campaign and boosting their hopes of a spot in European competition next season.
- AFP
Striving for 'perfection' in Champions League race
The win keeps Liverpool in the hunt for a top-four finish, but the margin for error remains razor-thin. Manager Slot had previously stated that his side would need to be "close to perfection" to secure Champions League qualification, a sentiment fully echoed by his captain.
"If you look at the teams around us, some of them dropped points," Van Dijk explained. "I think we're going to play most of them, so definitely we need some perfection. This game was pretty close to perfection, how we defended, the intensity, but also the chances we generated. Maybe we should have scored more but it's still taking it game by game."
However, the victory came at a cost, with midfielder Wataru Endo stretchered off. "Unfortunately, we've got Wata out now," the Dutchman added. "Hopefully it's not too long but it could be. We're very thin at the moment. We need everyone available but it's a combination of being ready, physically and mentally. For example, last game losing in that manner at home (to Man City), you have to be strong to come back from that. That's why I'm proud of the guys and the shift they put in. It's an important three points."
Advertisement