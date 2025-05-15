Violence and vandalism spark fan travel ban as Milan ultras respond furiously ahead of heated Roma showdown in Serie A
Authorities have imposed a travel ban against the AC Milan supporters ahead of their clash against Roma, after the ultras indulged in vandalism acts.
- Milan fans face travel ban ahead of Roma clash
- Roma Police HQ termed their acts as 'violent & vandalistic'
- Stadio Olimpico's travelling section to remain shut