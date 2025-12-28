Vinicius Junior backed for Saudi Arabia move amid Real Madrid contract standoff as sporting director makes bold prediction

Vinicius is approaching a decisive period in his career as uncertainty grows around his long-term future at Real Madrid. With less than two years remaining on his current contract, negotiations over a new deal have stalled, creating speculation that the winger may consider a move away from the Bernabeu.

Despite being a central figure in Los Blancos' attack, the lack of progress in renewal talks has opened the door to outside interest. Several clubs would be keen to sign Vinicius should he become available, but Saudi Arabia has emerged as the most financially powerful and persistent suitor, with long-term plans already in place to attract him.

Saudi officials believe they could make Vinicius one of the highest-paid footballers in the world. While no formal bid has been confirmed, the growing noise around his situation has been fuelled by public comments from senior figures already working within the Saudi Pro League.