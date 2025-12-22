Getty/GOAL
Is Vinicius Jr worth as much as Kylian Mbappe & Lionel Messi? Real Madrid advised to do ‘everything possible’ to sell Brazilian forward amid unreasonable contract demands
Vinicius contract: When Real Madrid deal expires
Vinicius, who narrowly missed out on the Ballon d’Or in 2024, is working on a deal at Santiago Bernabeu that is due to run until 2027. No extension has been agreed as yet, which means offers will have to be listened to in upcoming transfer windows.
The 25-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Middle East, with it being suggested that he could follow Real legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to that part of the world.
Lucrative terms would be on offer there, with Real being warned off trying to match said proposals. They are being urged to cash in on the South American while his price tag remains high, with there little value to be found in paying him the kind of figures that current ‘Galactico’ Mbappe and Argentine GOAT Messi pull in.
Lucrative terms: Is Vinicius worth as much as Messi & Mbappe?
Former Real striker and director Predrag Mijatovic has spoken out against Vinicius on a regular basis of late. He has now told Carrusel Deportivo of future talks in the Spanish capital: “If he is now asking for the same contract as Mbappe or Messi, it is clear that he does not want to renew; that is obvious. We are not children, please. And if he wants to finish his contract at Real Madrid, that’s fine.
“The club has to be above any player, whoever they may be, and all players have to accept one thing that Madrid will continue to win with Vinicius, without Vinicius, because Real Madrid always wins.”
Mijatovic added, with Vinicius not considered to be integral to long-term planning at the Bernabeu: “Real Madrid always has to be above any player, any figure in football, because it is the biggest club in the world.
“If Vinicius refuses to renew his contract, Real Madrid has to do everything possible to transfer him. Under no circumstances can you allow a player or his representatives to control you.”
Saudi Pro League transfer: Will Vinicius move to the Middle East?
Interested parties may begin to sound Vinicius out in the new year if it becomes apparent that no terms will be thrashed out in Madrid. Big-spending teams in Saudi Arabia are expected to lead that chase.
Omar Mugharbel, CEO of the Saudi Pro League, has previously told Marca of long-standing interest being held in Vinicius: “We don't have dreams, it's a matter of time and negotiation.”
He added on more top talent being lured to an ambitious sporting project, with several big names having already trodden that path: “Foreign players have always been part of Saudi teams. In recent years, the number of possible foreign players in teams has changed. This season we have included the number of eight plus two others under 21 years of age.
“It has always been in the DNA of this league to bring in players from outside to make it more attractive. What has changed massively, especially in the last two years, has been the quality of the players who come. Benzema, among others, create a bigger impact, both nationally and internationally.”
Bernabeu taunts: Vinicius jeered by his own supporters
Vinicius is in the Middle East at present, having jetted off to Dubai after seeing Real reach their winter break. He left Spain immediately after being taunted by his own supporters in a 2-0 victory over Sevilla - he was replaced in that contest late on.
The Brazilian has registered just five goals and eight assists through 24 appearances in all competitions this season. With supporters jeering him on home soil, exit speculation has been ramped up. He is no longer considered to be indispensable, with Mbappe now very much the leading man in Madrid while the likes of Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo fill support roles.
