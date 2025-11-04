Getty Images Sport
Has Vinicius Jr gone too far?! Real Madrid decide to sell attacker after latest controversy as 'friend' Florentino Perez turns against him
Real Madrid move to sell Vinicius after El Clasico row
Madrid are preparing to part ways with Vinicius after the Brazilian’s latest controversy reignited tensions inside the club. According to Sport Bild, the decision was made after the forward’s emotional reaction during Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Barcelona in late October, when he angrily protested being substituted by Alonso. The club, insisting on discipline, demanded both a public and private apology.
What worsened the situation was the timing of an article in The Athletic, published the same day as Vinicius’ apology, which criticised Alonso’s leadership and discipline. The piece quoted an anonymous source close to the team saying that Alonso “thinks he’s Pep Guardiola, but so far he’s just Xabi.” The report, allegedly connected to the Vinicius camp, angered the club hierarchy.
For years, Florentino Perez has stood by Vinicius, seeing him as a long-term cornerstone for Madrid’s future. But this time, the president’s patience appears to have run out. After numerous off-field issues and flamboyant behaviour, the relationship between player and club is reportedly beyond repair.
'Friend' Perez distances himself from Vinicius
The once-strong bond between Vinicius and club president Perez has cooled dramatically, known for defending his star players publicly, the president now seems intent on showing that "none of his players are bigger than the club."
The breaking point reportedly came when the 25-year-old disobeyed team instructions in the 4-0 victory over Valencia, insisting on taking a penalty meant for Kylian Mbappe, and missing it. Alonso admitted later that "that bothered me”, before substituting the winger once again. For Perez, the repeated defiance and lack of discipline sent a clear message that it was time for decisive action.
Internally, the Spanish club agree that Vinicius will be sold in the summer of 2026, despite that, Madrid are reportedly still planning to extend Vinicius’ contract temporarily to maintain his market value. The club fears further misconduct could drive down his worth in the transfer market. The extension, therefore, is a strategic move to safeguard a potential €150 million sale.
Coach maintains calm amid internal tension as potential contender emerges
Speculation over replacements has already begun and Erling Haaland is viewed as the dream signing if Vinicius departs. The Norwegian forward has continued his prolific form this season, netting 17 goals in just 13 appearances across all competitions. His contribution has been crucial in City’s recent upturn in form, with Pep Guardiola’s men climbing to second in the Premier League after winning four of their last five games.
The striker, who penned a new long-term deal earlier this year, is said to be keen on securing more major trophies, especially the Champions League, and reports suggest a release clause in his contract could facilitate an exit.
According to journalist Jorge Picon, Haaland’s interest in Real Madrid is genuine and longstanding. Speaking to El Desmarque, he said Haaland "would very much like to play for Real Madrid" and that an unknown release clause may boost his hopes of making the switch to the Spanish capital. The prospect of such a deal going through may be intertwined with that of Vinicius.
Madrid have long admired Haaland and are reportedly keeping close tabs on any developments at City. Should Vinicius’s renewal talks stall, the door could open for the reigning European champions to pursue the Premier League’s most lethal finisher.
While Vinicius’ future appears increasingly uncertain, head coach Alonso has handled the situation with restraint. Despite the clear tension, both sides have since met to resolve their differences. Spanish media reported that Vinicius apologised to Alonso and the team, and the coach has since reintegrated him into the squad, aiming to preserve stability during the club’s title challenge.
However, Alonso’s trust remains fractured, the coach, known for his strict discipline and tactical precision, values harmony and commitment. The leaked criticism comparing him to Guardiola, allegedly from Vinicius’ entourage, has made the situation difficult to overlook. Alonso has chosen to focus publicly on football, knowing that any escalation could disrupt Real’s excellent form this season.
Future uncertain as tensions linger, but focus now on big UCL game
Real Madrid currently top La Liga with 30 points and have lost just once all campaign. Vinicius remains an integral part of their attack, but Alonso’s tactical evolution and the arrival of Mbappe's true form have made his role less central than in previous seasons, further fueling frustration on the Brazilian’s part.
For now, Vini continues to play an active role as Real Madrid chase domestic and European glory. Yet, the relationship between player, coach, and president remains strained beneath the surface. The Brazilian forward may finish the season, but the decision from the club’s top hierarchy suggests an inevitable separation down the road.
Madrid’s upcoming fixtures, including their Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, will test not just their form, but their unity. The dressing room will need stability as Alonso balances success with discipline.
