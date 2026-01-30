Getty
Villarreal announce signing of USMNT right back Alex Freeman from Orlando City on six-year deal
MLS export confirmed
Villarreal acquired Freeman from Orlando in a deal worth approximately $4 million upfront, potentially rising to over $7 million with performance-based add-ons. The deal, finalized in January 2026, includes a sell-on clause for the MLS side. The signing had been on Villarreal’s radar for some time: the club reportedly attempted to land Freeman last summer, but Orlando City were unwilling to negotiate his departure at that point.
In their official announcement, Villarreal highlighted all of the aspects that drew the club towards signing the U.S. international.
"He stands out for his physical power and attacking projection. A strong and fast player, he boasts impressive athletic qualities that also allow him to operate in more advanced positions, always starting from the right flank," the club website said.
Freeman's rise
Freeman's profile rose significantly during the 2025 season, where he became a consistent starter, earned MLS Young Player of the Year honors, and was named an All-Star, establishing himself as one of the league’s top full backs.
Another MLS signing for Villarreal
His arrival comes months after Villarreal signed Tani Oluwaseyi from Minnesota United. The club has long been a pioneer in tapping into the U.S. market, dating back to the 2008 signing of Jozy Altidore for nearly €8 million - a record fee for MLS at the time.
USMNT right back
His performances also translated to the international stage. Freeman broke into the U.S. men’s national team setup and has become part of the new cycle under Mauricio Pochettino, positioning himself as a strong contender for the 2026 World Cup. His move to LaLiga further strengthens his case as he transitions to a higher competitive level.
