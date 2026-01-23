Viktor Gyokeres to be replaced already?! Arsenal consider approach for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez

Arsenal’s transfer strategy appears to be shifting gears rapidly, with a report from ESPNsuggesting the club are actively investigating a move for Alvarez. The driving force behind this potential blockbuster deal is Gunners sporting director Berta, who joined the club last March after a highly successful 12-year tenure at Atletico.

Berta’s influence is central to this developing story. He was the architect behind Alvarez’s €95 million move from Manchester City to the Spanish capital in August 2024, and sources indicate he retains a close professional relationship with the player’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo. It is understood that Arsenal officials have already made "informal enquiries" to determine the viability of a deal before deciding whether to launch a concrete bid later this year.

The mere suggestion of such a move highlights Arsenal’s ruthless ambition. Having previously considered Alvarez alongside Benjamin Sesko before opting for Gyokeres last summer, the club seems prepared to revisit their long-term targets if they feel an upgrade is available.