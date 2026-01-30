Viktor Gyokeres & Alexander Isak named as Premier League's biggest 'disappointments' after Sweden strikers' big-money moves to Arsenal & Liverpool

For Arsenal, the signing of Gyokeres, worth an initial £64 million (€74m/$86m), was heralded as the moment the Gunners finally solved their number nine conundrum. After seasons of debating whether Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz could lead the line to a title, the arrival of the Swedish powerhouse was meant to provide the clinical edge Mikel Arteta’s side lacked.

However, Murphy argues that the reality has been underwhelming, with the striker netting 10 goals - five in the Premier League - across 29 appearances in all competitions. "I think there’s probably disappointment behind Gyokeres for Arsenal in terms of the expectation that was there for him to be the missing piece," Murphy explained.

The pundit was careful not to write off the forward completely, acknowledging that his performances haven't been disastrous, but merely insufficient for a team with championship aspirations. "I wouldn’t say he’s been a disaster - he’s done okay - but I think Arsenal fans expected a lot more," he added. The sentiment at the Emirates seems to be one of lukewarm acceptance rather than the fervent excitement that greeted his arrival, with Gyokeres struggling to dominate defences in the manner he did previously in Portugal.

