VIDEO: The United Strand picked the wrong team! Man Utd’s women’s side poke fun at viral fan after picking up sixth straight win

While it is a case of back to square one for Ilett and Carrick, United’s women’s team have been flying in 2026. They are yet to come unstuck since competitive action resumed across WSL and Champions League competition at the start of a new year.

Marc Skinner’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal in their first outing of 2026, but have been faultless since then. An impressive sequence of results started in a 5-0 FA Cup demolition of Burnley.

Arsenal were then seen off 1-0 in a League Cup semi-final, before breezing past Aston Villa, Liverpool and Leicester in WSL action - scoring nine goals across those fixtures, while conceding only two. United then claimed a notable 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter.

Elisabeth Terland put the Red Devils on their way to another win inside three minutes, with the Norwegian forward joining forces with Lionesses star Maya Le Tissier to break out a haircut celebration that offered a clear nod to the struggles being endured by Ilett.