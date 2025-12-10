Madueke was the star for Arsenal as they maintained their perfect record in the 2025-26 Champions League by beating Club Brugge 3-0. The Arsenal star lit up the Jan Breydel Stadium with a fantastic opening goal and then scored again early in the second period to double the visitors' advantage. Gabriel Martinelli went on to add a third for Mikel Arteta's side as Arsenal made it six wins from six in the Champions League so far this season. The Premier League leaders remain the only team in the competition with a 100 per cent record. Meanwhile, Madueke becomes the first player in Arsenal's history to score each of his first three goals for the club in the Champions League or European Cup.
VIDEO: Noni Madueke, that is class! Arsenal star scores wonder goal as winger ends slaloming run by crashing long-range rocket in off the crossbar against Club Brugge
Madueke at the double as Arsenal stay perfect
Watch the clip
Madueke enjoys 'sweet' strike
Madueke spoke about his goals after the game on TNT Sports: "The first goal was really nice, second a tap in but the first one was sweet. Delighted with the result. The bare minimum I need to give to my team is threat; they need to give the ball and feel that something can happen. Trying to score and be as decisive as possible is the next level I need to get to. I want to be consistently decisive for my club and my country. I think I can reach that level, so I'll keep working every day."
The forward also spoke about Arsenal's good form and their belief they can be crowned champions of Europe.
"We're tight, we want each other to do well. We have top players everywhere in the squad. It's about all of us a collective, not any individual. We know we all have a part to play, so that's a good thing about this team," he added.
"I feel like we can win this competition, I feel like we can win the league as well. That has to be our aim. We're in a good place at the moment, so we'll just keep going."
Arteta hails 'outstanding' Madueke
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was also impressed by Madueke's strike. He told TNT: "Madueke and Martinelli were outstanding today, the level of threat and two finishes spectacular. Jesus back after 11 months, to see him perform in the manner he did was really positive.
"We know how difficult the Champions League is, and to win away from home especially with that many players out, it makes it bigger. Christian Norgaard is someone who probably prepares the best out of all of them. He is someone who makes all of us better every single day. He can play in any position, whether he plays more or less minutes his attitude is immaculate, a really good example for all of us.
"Right now it is about managing the situations we have in the backline, some players were there but could not play more than 45 or 30 minutes. To manage that has been tough. But with the attitude that the players have, I know that if I ask anyone to play there then they could do it, and they have done a great job."
Top vs bottom as Arsenal host Wolves
Arsenal's win over Club Brugge saw the Gunners bounce back well from a surprise defeat to Aston Villa last time out in the Premier League. The Gunners now return to domestic action on Saturday with a trip to bottom side Wolves. Rob Edwards' side have managed just two points from 15 games so far this season and are eight points adrift at the bottom of the table. Anything other than a home win on Saturday night at the Emirates will be seen as a huge shock.