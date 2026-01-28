VIDEO: Neymar joined by partner Bruna Biancardi & their two children on return to Santos training in heartwarming scenes

Neymar will be eager to get back out on the pitch for Santos in a bid to prove his form and fitness in time for World Cup 2026. There's no guarantee that Neymar will make Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the tournament in North America, Mexico and Canada this summer, particularly as he has not featured for the Selecao since 2023. Ancelotti said back in September that Neymar must prove his fitness to be in the squad, telling ESPN: "We are not going to observe how Neymar plays, obviously. Everyone knows his talent. In modern football, to take advantage of his talent, the player has to be in good physical condition. If he is in his best physical condition, he will have no problems being in the national team. Everyone wants Neymar in the national team in good physical condition. I spoke with him, and I said 'you have time to prepare in the best way to be there and help the team try to do their best in the World Cup."