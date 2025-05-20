VIDEO: Moody Trent Alexander-Arnold refuses to join team-mates in applauding Liverpool fans singing 'Freed from Desire' after being benched for Brighton defeat
Moody Trent Alexander-Arnold cut a frustrated figure when refusing to join in with a post-game singalong following Liverpool’s clash with Brighton.
- Defender leaving Anfield when contract expires
- Booed by his own supporters against Arsenal
- Was in no mood for a celebration at the Amex