Micah RichardsGetty/GOAL/CBS Sports
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Micah Richards' bizarre pronunciation of football legend's name sends Thierry Henry & Kate Scott into hysterics as ex-Man City star fears being 'cancelled' by CBS Sports

Champions LeagueM. RichardsT. HenryF. RiberyAston VillaParis Saint-GermainManchester CityFrance

Micah Richards' bizarre pronunciation of a football legend's name sent Thierry Henry and Kate Scott into hysterics in the CBS Sports studio.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Richards provides unexpected comic relief
  • Henry & Scott left in stitches
  • Richards fears he could be 'cancelled'
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱