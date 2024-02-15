Antoine Griezmann ring Memphis DepayGetty/Atletico Madrid
Chris Burton

VIDEO: 'Going to cry!' - Memphis Depay gifts diamond-encrusted NBA-esque ring to Antoine Griezmann on Valentine's Day after reaching incredible Atletico Madrid landmark that may never be matched

Antoine GriezmannLaLigaMemphis DepayAtletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has become Atletico Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer, with Memphis Depay gifting him a diamond-encrusted NBA-esque ring.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Passed Aragones on all-time chart
  • Special present from Dutch team-mate
  • More to come from French forward

Editors' Picks