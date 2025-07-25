VIDEO: Matheus Cunha opens up on 'dream club' Man Utd & claims signing for Red Devils was 'privilege' despite pressure of playing under Old Trafford spotlight M. Cunha Manchester United R. Amorim Transfers Premier League

Matheus Cunha has confidently brushed off suggestions that he is feeling the heat following his high-profile move to Manchester United, asserting that the responsibility of helping restore the club to its former heights is not a burden but a privilege. After arriving at Old Trafford in a £62.5 million deal, the Brazilian forward was swiftly joined by Bryan Mbeumo, who arrived from Brentford for a reported £71 million.