VIDEO: Lamine Yamal, what have you done?! Teenage sensation provides ridiculous assist for Raphinha before scoring stunner of his own as Barcelona march towards Champions League quarter-finals
Lamine Yamal set up Raphinha with a ridiculous assist and went on to score a stunner himself during Barcelona's Champions League clash with Benfica
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Yamal in sensational form against Benfica
- Assisted & scored in the last-16 tie
- Set UCL record with his two goal contributions